Telangana Public Holidays for 2025: Here’s the Full Schedule

Hyderabad: Telangana state known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions, has announced its public holiday schedule for 2025.

Table of Contents Public Holidays for 2025 in Telangana:

With a lively events calendar, the state will observe numerous festivals and holidays throughout the year, offering residents and visitors ample opportunities to experience the region’s unique customs and celebrations. Below is the list of Telangana public holidays in 2025, excluding January:

Public Holidays for 2025 in Telangana:

Maha Shivaratri: Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, February 26 Holi: Friday, March 14

Friday, March 14 Ugadi: Sunday, March 30

Sunday, March 30 Idul Fitr: Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1

Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1 Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti: Saturday, April 5

Saturday, April 5 Bakrid/Eid al Adha: Saturday, June 7

Saturday, June 7 Muharram: Sunday, July 6

Sunday, July 6 Bonalu: Monday, July 21

Monday, July 21 Raksha Bandhan: Saturday, August 9

Saturday, August 9 Independence Day: Friday, August 15

Friday, August 15 Janmashtami: Saturday, August 16

Saturday, August 16 Eid e Milad: Friday, September 5

Friday, September 5 First Day of Bathukamma: Sunday, September 21

Sunday, September 21 Vijaya Dashami: Thursday, October 2

Thursday, October 2 Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2

Thursday, October 2 Durga Puja Holiday: Friday, October 3

Friday, October 3 Karthika Purnima: Wednesday, November 5

Wednesday, November 5 Guru Nanak Jayanti: Wednesday, November 5

Wednesday, November 5 Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Thursday, December 25 Christmas Holiday: Friday, December 26

These holidays reflect the state’s diverse cultural and religious significance, giving both residents and visitors the chance to take part in the celebrations that mark Telangana’s identity.