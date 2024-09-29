GHMC Launches Rs. 826 Crore Infrastructure Development Around KBR Park

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (#GHMC) has initiated a massive infrastructure project around KBR Park, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving flow.

The project, which has a budget of Rs. 826 crores are part of the HCITI Junction Improvement initiative and will focus on constructing grade separators at six major junctions.

In the first phase, the project will see the development of 2 flyovers and 3 underpasses, followed by 4 flyovers and 4 underpasses in the second phase.

These improvements are designed to eliminate traffic signals and ensure smooth, conflict-free travel, benefiting commuters traveling from areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills to Hitech City, Madhapur, Kondapur, and Yousufguda.

In addition, rainwater retention structures will be integrated into the project to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season, further alleviating traffic issues. This development is set to transform Hyderabad’s road network and significantly improve connectivity across key regions.