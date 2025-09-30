GHMC Orders Closure of Meat & Slaughter Shops on Gandhi Jayanti

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has directed the closure of all slaughterhouses and retail outlets selling meat and beef within the GHMC limits on October 2, 2025, in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The order, issued under Section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, is in line with Resolution No. 172 of the GHMC Standing Committee dated September 24, 2025.

Officials have appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the directive, while municipal staff will be deployed to monitor and ensure strict compliance, thereby maintaining the sanctity of the occasion.