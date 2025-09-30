Hyderabad

GHMC Orders Closure of Meat & Slaughter Shops on Gandhi Jayanti

The order, issued under Section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, is in line with Resolution No. 172 of the GHMC Standing Committee dated September 24, 2025.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 September 2025 - 22:26
GHMC Orders Closure of Meat & Slaughter Shops on Gandhi Jayanti
GHMC Orders Closure of Meat & Slaughter Shops on Gandhi Jayanti

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has directed the closure of all slaughterhouses and retail outlets selling meat and beef within the GHMC limits on October 2, 2025, in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The order, issued under Section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, is in line with Resolution No. 172 of the GHMC Standing Committee dated September 24, 2025.

Also Read: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Distributes 5th Phase of Salar-e-Millat “Pakwan” Gas Cylinders in Nampally

Officials have appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the directive, while municipal staff will be deployed to monitor and ensure strict compliance, thereby maintaining the sanctity of the occasion.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 September 2025 - 22:26
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button