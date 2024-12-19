GHMC Set to Construct Double-Decker Flyovers from LB Nagar to Aramgarh

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is preparing to construct four new flyovers on the Inner Ring Road (IRR) between LB Nagar and Aramgarh. The Telangana government has recently granted administrative approval for the construction of four additional six-lane flyovers on this stretch, as part of the H-City project, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹955 crore.

Key Highlights:

Double-Decker Flyovers: This project will feature double-decker flyovers for the first time, with one flyover at the lower level and a metro line above it. This innovative design aims to streamline traffic and integrate the metro system with road transport. Metro Integration: The flyovers will be connected to the 36.8-km long metro rail line that stretches from Nagole to LB Nagar, covering key locations such as Chandrayangutta, Aramgarh Chowrasta, Shamshabad, and the International Airport. Construction Locations: The four flyovers will be constructed at the following locations: TKR College Intersection, Gayatri Nagar, and Mandamallamma Junction

From Omar Hotel to Soyab Hotel via Metro Function Hall

Bandlaguda-Errakunta Crossroad Junction

Mailardevpally, Shamshabad Road, and Katedan Junction SRDP and Previous Developments: As part of the State Road Development Project (SRDP), GHMC has already completed flyovers at critical junctions, including Chandrayangutta, Owaisi Crossroad, Bairamalguda, and LB Nagar. The new flyovers will further enhance the city’s traffic management. Aim to Improve Connectivity: These flyovers are expected to alleviate congestion, improve traffic flow, and integrate road and metro transport seamlessly, especially as the city grows and traffic demands increase. Completion Timeline: The GHMC plans to begin construction soon, with the expectation of completing these critical infrastructure developments in the near future, furthering the city’s vision of becoming a smarter and more connected urban center.

This project is a significant step in the ongoing efforts to modernize Hyderabad’s infrastructure and enhance its transportation network.