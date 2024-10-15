Telangana

GHMC to Host ‘Praja Utsavalu’ Celebrations at KBR Park on October 20

Syed Iftequar15 October 2024 - 22:43
Hyderabad: Anurag Jayanthi, the Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner for GHMC, announced today that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will host a grand public event titled ‘Praja Utsavalu’ on Sunday, October 20. The event is part of the ongoing KBR Promenade initiative and will take place at KBR Park, Jubilee Hills, from 12:30 AM to 6:30 PM.

Jayanthi emphasized that the event aims to preserve Hyderabad’s rich traditions and heritage while also providing a platform for reviving traditional arts and crafts. The initiative will encourage regional artists and enthusiasts through a range of activities and performances.

The Praja Utsavalu event will feature cultural performances, live music, arts and crafts exhibitions, and adventure activities, making it a fun-filled day for families. Entry to the event is free, but participants in the arts and painting competitions must register on-site.

Art competition themes will be provided on the spot, and all necessary materials, including chart paper and boards, will be supplied. Participation in the competitions is free of cost, and winners will be awarded prizes and certificates. For additional details, individuals can contact the Khairtabad Zonal Office or the Jubilee Hills Circle Office.

Commissioner Jayanthi urged the public to take part in large numbers to celebrate Hyderabad’s cultural diversity and make the event a grand success.

