Girls Mistake Road Roller for Earthquake, Jump from School Window in Panic – Multiple Injuries Reported

Lahore: Eight schoolgirls in Pakistan’s Punjab province were injured after jumping from a first-floor classroom, mistakenly thinking there was an earthquake. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Government Girls High School in Jahanian, Khanewal district, located about 350 kilometers from Lahore.

According to Rescue 1122, the girls, aged between 12 and 14, were in class when they felt strong vibrations and heard a loud noise caused by a road roller operating nearby for road construction work.

With no teacher present at the time, the students panicked, assuming an earthquake had struck and fearing the roof might collapse. While several of them rushed downstairs, eight of the girls, overwhelmed by fear, jumped out of the first-floor window, sustaining serious injuries.

The injured students were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were reported to be in critical condition. Laiba Kulsoom, one of the injured girls, spoke about the chaotic scene from her hospital bed.

“There were about 20 of us in the classroom when we felt the tremors and heard the loud noise. We thought it was an earthquake, and in the panic, I saw some girls jump out of the window, so I followed them,” she recalled.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken swift action on the incident, directing health authorities to ensure the injured students receive the best medical care available.