GITAM University Donates ₹1 Crore to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: In a commendable gesture of solidarity, GITAM University has donated ₹1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist flood victims. The cheque was formally presented by the university’s President, MP Sribharat, during a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Anumula at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Support for Relief Efforts

The donation aims to provide much-needed support to those affected by the recent floods in the region. Chief Minister Anumula praised GITAM University for its generosity and commitment to helping the community during times of crisis. He acknowledged the importance of such contributions in bolstering government relief efforts and ensuring that aid reaches those in need.

Encouraging Philanthropy

This act of charity by GITAM University serves as an inspiring example of civic responsibility, highlighting the role of educational institutions in community welfare. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all those who have stood by the government in its relief initiatives, encouraging further philanthropic efforts to aid flood victims.

The donation reflects a collective effort to support and uplift those affected by the devastating floods, showcasing the power of community solidarity in challenging times.