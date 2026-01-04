Glimpse of Ritesh Rana’s action comedy ‘Jetlee’ promises a laugh riot!

Hyderabad: The makers of director Ritesh Rana‘s upcoming action comedy, ‘Jetlee’, featuring actor Satya in the lead, have now released a glimpse video of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the glimpse video. It wrote, “Entertainment goes airborne. #JetleeGlimpse out now! #JETLEE A @RiteshRana’s turbulence.”

The glimpse video opens with Vemana Shathakam in Satya’s voice. A sudden burst of turbulence sends the passengers inside a plane into panic mode, setting the tone for the chaos that follows. Satya is then introduced, questioning his own identity, just as gunfire erupts, hinting at a possible hijack situation.

Satya’s character is designed humorously. Having undergone a makeover, his screen presence, and comic timing are exceptional. A hilarious exchange between Satya and Vennela Kishore adds to the charm of the glimpse video. When asked about his hero status, Satya replies that he doesn’t belong to any ‘tier’ and that he’s a hero from the general compartment.

The glimpse also introduces all other important characters, including lead actress Rhea Singha.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as actor Satya is again teaming up with director Ritesh Rana for this film.

‘Jetlee’, produced by Clap Entertainment’s Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu, is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers. The production houses teaming up is being seen as an indication of the film’s strength.

Touted as an action comedy entertainer, sources in the industry say ‘Jetlee’ will have thrills, twists, and high-voltage humour, all delivered in the unmistakable Satya-Rana style.

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha will be making her debut in Telugu cinema with this film. She will be playing the leading lady opposite Satya in the film, which will also feature Vennela Kishore and Ajay in important roles.

The technical team behind ‘Mathu Vadalara’ is working on this film as well. Kaala Bhairava is scoring the music for this film, which will have cinematography by Suresh Sarangam. Karthika Srinivas will serve as the editor and Narni Srinivas has taken charge as the production designer of this film.