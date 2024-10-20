Global Tourism Awards Hosted by Asia Prime Media Celebrates Excellence and Innovation in the Tourism Sector

Hyderabad: Asia Prime Media proudly hosted the prestigious Global Tourism Awards highlighting excellence and innovation within the global tourism sector.

The event was graced by Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Excise and Prohibition, who recognized distinguished nominees and stakeholders from all corners of the world.

In his address, jupalli Krishna Rao stressed the critical role of tourism in fostering peace and bridging cultural divides, stating, “Tourism brings people from different backgrounds together, promoting mutual respect and understanding.”

He showcased Telangana’s growth as a prominent destination on India’s tourism map, highlighting iconic sites including the Charminar, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, and the UNESCO-recognized Ramappa Temple.

The Minister further emphasized the significance of rural tourism in uplifting local communities and economies, commending the hospitality sector for establishing Telangana as a welcoming hub for tourists and international conventions.

Asia Prime Media, founded by Munnuswamy Jayaraman and led by CEO Divya Jayaraman, remains committed to enhancing growth and innovation in the tourism sector through comprehensive market intelligence, cutting-edge media strategies, and premium consulting services.

“The Global Tourism Awards serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations in the tourism sector,” stated Divya Jayaraman.

“We are honored to welcome those passionate about driving the industry towards innovation and sustainability.”

This year’s awards witnessed an overwhelming response, receiving over 2,500 nominations from countries worldwide, with notable participation from South Asia, including entries from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Lakshadweep, and the Maldives.

The event recognized the top 30 entities for their remarkable contributions to the sector.The judging panel comprised esteemed experts such as Dr. Syed Anwar Kabir, Smt. Bashyakarla Sailaja, and Thirmurthy OD, whose diverse backgrounds and extensive experience ensured a thorough and fair selection process for the awardees.

In addition to the awards, the event featured an informative panel discussion titled “Boosting Indian Tourism Globally,” led by experts including Sujay Samuel D, Business Head of Dott Holidays, Dr. Usha Yanamandra, Founder & CEO of Catalyst, Asavari Ashtaputre, Founder & CEO of Instaserve Business, Ananthapuram G Anil Kumar, Founder of Discover Ananthapuram, Avadoot, COO of TAWK Global, Mr. Sailesh Mathur, Group General Manager of Shree Venkateswara Hotels & Resorts