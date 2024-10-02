Hyderabad News | GO 317 victims hold protest at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Employees and teachers affected by Government Order (GO) 317 staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Congress party, on Wednesday.

The protestors, who came from various parts of the state, raised slogans against GO 317 and demanded that the Congress government fulfill its promise to resolve the issue immediately by implementing transfers based on locality.

As a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy had previously assured on October 2 last year that he would address the GO 317 issue and cancel it upon coming to power. After assuming office, the government formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee chaired by Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha to look into the matter.

Hyderabad: Employees and teachers affected by Government Order (GO) 317 staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Congress party, on Wednesday.pic.twitter.com/Tr7sqomjwJ — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 2, 2024

The sub-committee, which includes Ministers Damodara Rajanarsimha, Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar, held several meetings to gather comprehensive details and discuss possible resolutions.

However, no decision has been reached so far, leading to frustration and discontent among the affected employees and teachers.

Marking the one-year anniversary since Revanth Reddy’s assurance, the victims of GO 317 staged the protest today to express their dissatisfaction over the delay in resolving the issue.