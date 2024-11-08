Gold and Silver Rates Today, November 8, 2024: Check the Latest Prices Across Indian Cities

Gold prices remained stable on Friday, November 8, 2024. The current rate for 24-carat gold is ₹7,873.3 per gram, with no change from the previous rate.

The 22-carat gold price also remains steady at ₹7,217.3 per gram. Over the past week, 24-carat gold has seen a slight increase of 0.25%, though it dropped by 4.56% in the past month.

The silver price today is ₹96,100 per kilogram, unchanged from yesterday.

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold rate is ₹78,733 per 10 grams, down from ₹80,523 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹80,723 last week on November 2. Silver in Delhi is currently priced at ₹96,100 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease from ₹99,100 on November 7 and ₹100,000 last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate for 24-carat is ₹78,581 per 10 grams, down from ₹80,371 on November 7 and ₹80,571 on November 2. Silver in Chennai is priced at ₹104,700 per kilogram, a drop from ₹107,700 yesterday and ₹108,600 last week.

Mumbai’s gold rate today stands at ₹78,587 per 10 grams, with a drop from ₹80,377 yesterday and ₹80,577 last week.