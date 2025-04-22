Gold Price Evolution: From Rs 4,400 to Rs 1 Lakh — A Deep Dive Into 25 Years of Gold Price Trends

Hyderabad: In a historic surge, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India has crossed ₹1 lakh for the first time, reaching ₹1,02,170 on April 22, 2025. This milestone highlights the growing global demand for gold, not only as a symbol of tradition and luxury but increasingly as a safe investment asset.

Gold as an Investment: A Global Trend

India has long been one of the largest consumers of gold, traditionally used in weddings, festivals, and religious rituals. But in recent years, gold has also become a preferred investment avenue. Amidst global economic uncertainty, inflation fears, and geopolitical tensions, investors are turning to gold as a safe haven. This has driven gold prices to record levels globally.

Steady Surge Over the Years

The current rate represents a dramatic increase from just two months ago. In February 2025, gold was priced at ₹85,300 per 10 grams, which rose to ₹87,550 in March. The price crossed the ₹1 lakh mark in April—marking one of the sharpest month-on-month rises in recent history.

Let’s take a look at how gold prices have evolved over the last 25 years:

Gold Price in India (10 Grams, 24-Carat) from 2000-2025

Rs 4,400 in the year 2000 Rs 4,300 in the year 2001 Rs 4,990 in the year 2002 Rs 5,600 in the year 2003 Rs 6,307 in the year 2004 Rs 7,638 in the year 2005 Rs 9,265 in the year 2006 Rs 10,598 in the year 2007 Rs 13,630 in the year 2008 Rs 16,686 in the year 2009 Rs 20,728 in the year 2010 Rs 27,329 in the year 2011 Rs 30,859 in the year 2012 Rs 28,422 in the year 2013 Rs 26,703 in the year 2014 Rs 24,931 in the year 2015 Rs 27,445 in the year 2016 Rs 29,156 in the year 2017 Rs 31,391 in the year 2018 Rs 39,108 in the year 2019 Rs 50,151 in the year 2020 Rs 48,099 in the year 2021 Rs 55,017 in the year 2022 Rs 63,203 in the year 2023 Rs 78,245 in the year 2024 Rs 1,02,170 in the year 2025 (April 22)

The price has increased more than 23 times since the year 2000.

What’s Fueling the Price Hike?

Several factors have contributed to the unprecedented spike in gold prices:

Global economic slowdown : Investors are shifting funds to gold amid slowing global growth and stock market volatility.

: Investors are shifting funds to gold amid slowing global growth and stock market volatility. Geopolitical instability : Ongoing conflicts and uncertainty have driven up demand for safe assets.

: Ongoing conflicts and uncertainty have driven up demand for safe assets. Currency depreciation : A weaker rupee has made imports like gold more expensive.

: A weaker rupee has made imports like gold more expensive. Inflation hedge: Gold is seen as a protective hedge against inflation and currency fluctuation.

District-Wise Gold Demand Rising in India

According to jeweler associations, demand for gold in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities has also surged, especially ahead of the wedding season. Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad have reported record gold sales despite soaring prices.

Expert View: Price May Climb Further

Financial analysts predict the price could rise even higher, especially if global tensions persist and central banks continue to add gold to their reserves. “If the economic uncertainty continues, we may see gold testing ₹1.10 lakh levels within a few months,” said a commodity market analyst from Mumbai.

Conclusion: A Golden Opportunity or a Risk?

While gold continues to be a preferred asset for long-term security, experts advise investors to be cautious and not get swayed by panic buying. Diversification remains key in investment planning.