Golf City Project in Hyderabad to Generate 10,000 Jobs, Says IT Minister D Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Golf City in the Southern Region will create 10,000 jobs, according to Information and Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu.

He had a meeting with the Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) and local partner Stone Craft, who plans to build an extensive Golf City in the southern part of the city. A delegation from the PGA, based in Frisco, Texas, met with the Minister.

The Minister stated that PGA and Stone Craft are ready to establish golf courses, residential complexes, hotels, and entertainment facilities if the Telangana government supports them.

He mentioned that PGA is working with Shapoorji Pallonji in Mumbai to develop a Golf City, and Stone Craft plans to invest heavily in the Telangana project.

Sridhar Babu added that once completed, the Golf City will create 10,000 jobs over the next decade. He noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision for the “Fourth City” includes a net-zero city free from pollution.

The companies aim to triple green spaces to provide a pleasant living environment. He also said that the PGA consortium will develop an 18- hole golf course across nearly 200 acres, the first of its kind in South India, enhancing the region’s natural Deccan rocks and local water resources.