Google Pay and Jio Payment Glitch: Users Report Double Payment Issues

Several users have reported encountering a payment gateway glitch while using Google Pay to pay for Jio services. The issue involves repeated payment popups, leading to confusion and, in some cases, double payments.

What Happened?

In one instance, a user attempting to pay for a new Jio broadband connection received a payment link from a Jio service agent. After completing the transaction via Google Pay, the user immediately received a popup prompting the same payment again. This caused uncertainty about whether the initial payment was successful.

A similar incident occurred when a customer purchased a Jio recharge plan bundled with Netflix through the Jio app. While the payment processed successfully within the app, the user faced a glitch when attempting to upgrade the Netflix plan via a payment link sent by Jio. The issue arose specifically during the Google Pay transaction.

How to Address Double Payments

If you have made a payment twice due to this technical glitch, follow these steps:

1. Dispute the Transaction:

Open the Google Pay app.

Locate the transaction in question.

Tap on Dispute or Report and follow the on-screen instructions.

Call Google Pay customer support at 1-800-419-0157.

Visit the Google Pay Help Center and select the Contact Us tab for further assistance.

Tips to Avoid Payment Glitches

To minimize the risk of technical issues while using Google Pay, consider the following precautions:

Ensure a stable internet connection before initiating payments.

Keep the Google Pay app updated to the latest version.

Verify that your linked bank account is active and valid.

Avoid adding multiple UPI IDs to prevent confusion.

Confirm the recipient’s Google Pay app status before proceeding with the transaction.

Reporting Issues

If you encounter similar payment glitches, report the issue to the concerned authorities promptly. You can share your experience by emailing [email protected] to help prevent further incidents.

This incident highlights the importance of vigilance when making digital payments. While UPI platforms like Google Pay offer convenience, technical glitches can occasionally disrupt transactions. By following the recommended steps, users can safeguard themselves against potential losses and ensure smoother payment experiences.

Note: This report is based on verified user experiences and aims to provide factual information. Avoid sharing sensitive payment details publicly and rely on official channels for dispute resolution.