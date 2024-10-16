Government Accountability at Risk as RTI Requests Face Increasing Delays

Hyderabad: The Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, is a landmark law in India that empowers citizens with the right to access information from government authorities.

Passed by the Indian Parliament on June 15, 2005, and implemented on October 12 of the same year, the law was designed to promote transparency and accountability within the governmental system. It replaced the 2000 Freedom of Information Act, which was deemed inadequate due to its limited scope and weak enforcement.

Under the RTI Act, government officials are required to respond to information requests within 30 days. Failure to do so, or providing incomplete or misleading information, can result in penalties. This legal obligation ensures that the government is held accountable to the people, strengthening the foundation of democracy and enabling citizens to question public authorities.

However, when officials delay or fail to provide accurate responses, it not only violates citizens’ rights but also damages public trust in the government. Such delays or refusals undermine the very purpose of the RTI Act, making it harder to keep a check on government actions. The lack of transparency is viewed as a serious threat to democratic principles.

RTI activist Mohammad Abid Ali has raised concerns over the growing trend of neglecting or delaying RTI responses. He stresses that this weakens the democratic framework and hinders the public’s ability to hold authorities accountable.

He has urged the Telangana government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to instruct relevant departments to handle RTI requests promptly. Abid Ali warns that this dangerous trend of delay and insufficient responses threatens the core essence of the RTI Act. He calls for immediate action, highlighting that timely responses are crucial to maintaining public trust and ensuring government accountability.

As delays in RTI responses continue, the law’s potential to foster transparency and uphold democratic values is being eroded, posing a serious risk to the integrity of India’s democracy.