Telangana Government Announces Ex-Gratia for Kurnool Bus Fire Victims; Helpline Set Up for Families

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced financial assistance for the victims of the tragic Kurnool bus fire, which claimed the lives of at least 20 passengers, including several from Hyderabad. Families of the deceased will receive an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each, while ₹2 lakh will be provided to those injured in the incident.

The horrific accident occurred in the early hours of Friday on National Highway-44 near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, when a private bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru collided with a motorcycle. The impact triggered a massive blaze that quickly consumed the vehicle, leaving many passengers trapped inside.

Officials confirmed that 21 passengers managed to escape, while rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities have ordered a detailed inquiry into the cause of the accident, which has raised fresh concerns over road safety and maintenance standards of private transport operators.

In addition to the financial relief, the Telangana government has also established a dedicated helpline to assist the families of the victims and survivors. Relatives can reach out to Assistant Secretary M. Ramachandra (99129-19545) or Section Officer E. Chitti Babu (94408-54433) for information and support. The Director of the Protocol Department has been tasked with supervising the helpline and coordinating communication between officials and the affected families.

The bus, operated by Vemuri Kaveri Travels, was carrying mostly passengers from Hyderabad, many of whom had boarded at pickup points including Nizampet, Gachibowli, LB Nagar, and SR Nagar.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, Telangana officials assured full cooperation with the Andhra Pradesh government in rescue operations and in extending all possible assistance to the victims’ families.

The Kurnool bus fire has been described as one of the deadliest transport disasters in recent years, leaving a trail of grief across both states and prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement of road and vehicle safety regulations.