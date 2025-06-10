Government Announces Good News for Farmers: Issues GO for Compensation Relief

Amaravati: In a major relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in April, the Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹5.37 crore as input subsidy to compensate for crop damage. This move aligns with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to prioritize state development and support the agricultural sector.

Farmers Hit Hard by April’s Unseasonal Heavy Rains

From April 3 to 22, several districts in Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy and unseasonal rainfall, causing extensive crop damage. Farmers across the state expressed deep distress as months of hard work were washed away by untimely downpours.

The unexpected rains especially impacted horticultural crops, resulting in significant financial loss to small and marginal farmers.

Government Responds Swiftly with Financial Relief

Recognizing the urgent need for support, the Disaster Management Department, under the guidance of the Special Chief Secretary, issued a Government Order (GO) to release funds. The aid is based on damage assessment reports submitted by the Department of Horticulture.

“The ₹5.37 crore will be directly credited to the bank accounts of affected farmers,” the government confirmed, assuring quick disbursal.

Farmers Express Gratitude Over Timely Assistance

With the funds scheduled to be deposited soon, many farmers have expressed relief and gratitude toward the new NDA coalition government for acting swiftly in their interest.

This move is being seen as part of CM Chandrababu Naidu’s larger mission to restore confidence among farmers and revive agriculture in Andhra Pradesh post the 2024 elections.

More Relief Expected as Damage Reports Continue

Recent spells of heavy rain have also impacted crops in other districts of the state. Officials hinted that further compensation measures may follow based on fresh damage assessments.