Government Blocks Over 83,000 WhatsApp Accounts for Digital Arrest Scams

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken significant action against cybercrime, with over 83,668 WhatsApp accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs blocked for their involvement in Digital Arrest scams, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

What is a Digital Arrest?

A “Digital Arrest” is a type of cybercrime where scammers impersonate law enforcement officials, falsely accuse individuals of criminal activity, and then extort money or personal information by threatening arrest or imprisonment. The scam often uses messaging platforms like WhatsApp or Skype to deceive victims.

Government Action and Statistics

In a written reply to the Parliament, Bandi Sanjay Kumar shared that, in addition to account blocks, the government has also deactivated:

7.81 lakh SIM cards

2,08,469 mobile IMEI numbers

These actions were taken based on complaints received from law enforcement agencies across the country.

Over ₹4,386 Crore Saved from Financial Fraud

Since 2021, the government’s Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, launched under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has helped prevent the loss of more than ₹4,386 crore in over 13.36 lakh complaints related to financial fraud.

Reporting and Support Channels for Citizens

To streamline cybercrime reporting and response, the Ministry has established:

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal : https://cybercrime.gov.in

: https://cybercrime.gov.in A toll-free helpline number: 1930, for real-time assistance in reporting financial cyber frauds.

Reported incidents are handled by State and Union Territory law enforcement agencies, who are responsible for registering FIRs and taking necessary action.

No Specific Data on Digital Arrest Scams in NCRB Reports

The Minister clarified that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain separate data on Digital Arrest scams. However, the I4C continues to monitor and coordinate cybercrime prevention at a national level.

Government Steps Up Citizen Awareness

To combat the rising threat of digital arrest fraud, the Central Government has launched an extensive public awareness campaign. Efforts include:

Newspaper ads

Announcements in Delhi Metro

Social media influencer outreach

Campaigns through Prasar Bharti, electronic media, and Aakashvani

These initiatives aim to educate the public on recognizing and reporting digital frauds, helping to reduce cybercrime across India.