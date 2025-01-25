Government e-Marketplace Surpasses Rs 4 Lakh Crore GMV in FY25 Within 10 Months

New Delhi: The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing last year’s gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 4 lakh crore within just 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year (FY25).

This achievement underscores the platform’s growing significance as a transformative tool for public procurement in India.

As of January 23, the GeM recorded a GMV of Rs 4.09 lakh crore, reflecting a robust growth rate of nearly 50% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Segment-Wise Performance: Services Lead the Way

The services segment emerged as a key driver of growth on the GeM platform in FY25, contributing Rs 2.54 lakh crore to the total GMV, which accounts for 62% of the overall value.

Meanwhile, the product segment contributed Rs 1.55 lakh crore, making up the remaining 38% of the GMV.

The Ministry highlighted that the services segment has witnessed an extraordinary growth rate of nearly 100% compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

This exponential growth has been fueled by the continuous expansion of service offerings on the platform. In FY25 alone, 19 new service categories were introduced, significantly broadening the scope of the marketplace.

Key Drivers of Growth in the Services Segment

The addition of specialized service categories such as printing of debit cards, bulk email services, dark fiber leasing, and operations management of data centers has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the services segment.

By enabling government entities to procure these specialized services from reliable vendors, GeM has delivered significant efficiency gains and streamlined procurement processes.

Top Procuring Ministries and Contributions

Central government entities have been instrumental in driving the surge in GMV. The ministries of coal, defense, petroleum and natural gas, power, and steel have emerged as the top five procurers on the GeM platform.

The Ministry of Coal led the pack with a transacted order value of nearly Rs 1.63 lakh crore. Notably, coal PSUs placed over 320 high-value bids worth approximately Rs 42,000 crore for handling and transport services, solidifying its position as the top contributor.

Achievements and Milestones of GeM in FY25

Since its inception, the GeM platform has facilitated over 2.59 crore orders with a cumulative GMV exceeding Rs 11.64 lakh crore.

In FY25, the platform achieved yet another historic milestone by processing 49,960 orders in a single day, demonstrating its robust infrastructure and efficiency.

The rapid adoption of GeM by government entities can be attributed to the continuous simplification and reforms introduced on the platform.

These measures have enhanced user experience, streamlined processes, and bolstered trust among stakeholders.

Transforming Public Procurement Through Technology

The GeM’s success story is a testament to the power of technology in transforming public procurement.

By integrating digital solutions and expanding service categories, the platform has become a cornerstone of transparency, efficiency, and reliability in government procurement processes.

Looking Ahead

With its impressive performance in FY25, the Government e-Marketplace continues to set new benchmarks in public procurement.

The platform’s emphasis on innovation, efficiency, and inclusivity positions it as a vital tool for achieving India’s vision of a digitally empowered and transparent governance system.

As the fiscal year progresses, the GeM is expected to further consolidate its role as a game-changer in public procurement, driving growth, efficiency, and accountability in government transactions across the country.