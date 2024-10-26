Government of Telangana Holds State-Level Consultation on Rights of Sex Workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), in partnership with the NGO SAATHI, conducted a “State Level Consultation Meet on the Rights of Sex Workers” at the Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI) in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

This event focused on the rights of sex workers, in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in Budhadev Karmaskar vs. State of West Bengal, and explored the roles of the judiciary, law enforcement, and government departments in safeguarding these rights.

The event was inaugurated by Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the High Court of Telangana and Executive Chairman of the TSLSA. He addressed attendees, highlighting the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling affirming equal rights for sex workers and their entitlement to live with dignity without discrimination.

Drawing from historical references, Justice Paul reminded participants of the story of Lord Gautama Buddha and Amrapali to emphasize the humanity of sex workers and the importance of integrating them into society.

Justice Sujoy Paul urged attendees to support sex workers’ rights fully and ensure they are not treated differently. The Member Secretary of TSLSA, Sri Ch. Panchakshari, delivered the keynote, stressing that sex workers, as citizens, deserve all constitutional rights and services.

He also encouraged sex workers to register with the State AIDS Control Society and provide Aadhar details to District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to access monthly rations from the civil supplies department.

The event saw participation from representatives of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Police Department, Civil Supplies Department, State AIDS Control Society, and various community-based organizations, including SMS, SAATHI, and Sangram. District Legal Services Authority Secretaries were also present at the meet, contributing to the discussion on creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for sex workers across Telangana.