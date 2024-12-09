Government Primary School in Attapur Revamped with ₹8 Lakh CSR Funds

Hyderabad: The Government Primary School in Harijanwada, Attapur, has undergone a remarkable transformation thanks to a ₹8 lakh investment under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Surgical Information Systems, facilitated by the NGO PURE (People for Urban and Rural Education).

The newly revamped school facilities, inaugurated on Monday, aim to provide a better learning environment for 70 children from Grades 1 to 5, most of whom are children of migratory workers. The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Mr. Melchius Mangalam Anthony, Managing Director of Surgical Information Systems, along with his colleagues Renuka, Swathi, Ramalakshmi, Kiran, and Shyam, as well as PURE’s founder, Ms. Shyla Talluri, and the school’s Head Master, Mr. S. Krishna Reddy.

The CSR initiative included building new toilets, laying flooring, installing electrical fixtures, fixing doors, placing a water tanker, and painting the entire building, giving the school a much-needed facelift. Speaking at the event, Mr. Anthony emphasized the importance of effective school infrastructure in creating a conducive learning environment and enhancing student engagement.

Ms. Talluri highlighted PURE’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure in government schools, noting the significant impact of poor facilities on education quality, teacher morale, and student well-being. “Poor conditions in government school buildings negatively affect safety and the overall learning experience, which is why initiatives like this are critical,” she said.

While the school has seen substantial improvements, Head Master Mr. Reddy pointed out the need for additional resources such as more classrooms, a staff toilet facility, and a library. Mr. Anthony and Ms. Talluri assured continued support to address these needs.

This initiative reflects the power of collaboration between corporate entities and NGOs in uplifting educational institutions and improving opportunities for underprivileged children.

