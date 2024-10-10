Government Targets Race Club Site for Development, Proposes Move to Fourth City

Hyderabad: The state government is considering relocating the historic Hyderabad Race Club from its present location in Malakpet to a new site in the Fourth City. In exchange, the government is offering a larger land parcel, as part of a plan to redevelop the current 168-acre racecourse, which has been a cultural landmark in Hyderabad since its inception. The relocation is part of a broader initiative to utilize the existing land for city development.

A Historic Landmark

The Hyderabad Race Club, founded in 1886 during the reign of the Nizams, has been a significant part of Hyderabad’s history and culture. Originally located in Maulali, it was moved to Malakpet by the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, because of its proximity to his palace. Over time, the racecourse grew in prestige, hosting numerous national events and becoming an iconic venue in the city.

However, with Hyderabad’s urban expansion, the government sees an opportunity for large-scale development if the racecourse is moved to a bigger, more strategic area outside the city. Current discussions include handing over the Malakpet site to private developers for commercial purposes, which could further boost the city’s economic development.

Relocation Plan and Golf Course Development

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reportedly held talks with Hyderabad Race Club Chairman R. Surender Reddy and other stakeholders regarding the relocation. The government has proposed offering an alternative land parcel, potentially one-and-a-half times larger than the Malakpet site. Additionally, discussions are underway about developing a golf course near Shamshabad Airport as part of the relocation deal.

Amberpet’s CPL Quarters and Revenue Generation

In a parallel move, the government is also eyeing the acquisition of 200 acres of land from the dilapidated City Police Line (CPL) quarters in Amberpet. Originally built during the Nizam era for training the army and housing racecourse staff, the CPL has become rundown over the years. While some police offices still operate on the site, most of the area has fallen into disrepair.

The government plans to relocate the remaining offices and sell the land to private developers, with the generated funds being directed toward the Musi River Purification Project. This initiative aims to clean and restore the Musi River, which runs through the city, contributing to environmental improvements and enhancing the urban landscape.

Looking Ahead

The proposed relocation of the Hyderabad Race Club and the redevelopment of the CPL quarters are part of the state government’s vision for modernizing Hyderabad. The projects have the potential to reshape these historic sites into dynamic urban spaces while also generating significant revenue for the city’s growth. As discussions progress, these initiatives signal a promising future for Hyderabad’s infrastructure and development.