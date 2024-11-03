Governor Varma Announces New Welfare Measures for Ex-Servicemen at Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Meeting

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presided over the 4th meeting of the State Managing Committee of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and representatives from various departments, including Special Chief Secretaries, military officials, and members of the Sainik Welfare Department. Col. P Ramesh Kumar, Director of Sainik Welfare and Secretary of the fund, presented an overview of the fund’s status, outlining the various welfare schemes and the beneficiaries supported by the fund.

He expressed his appreciation for the annual contributions made by government employees and the State Bank of India.

The Committee approved several key measures aimed at supporting exservicemen and their families: – Immediate financial assistance of Rs 2-3 lakh for widows of ex-servicemen with dependent children.

Enhanced grants for the parents and spouses of soldiers who died in service. – An increase in the marriage grants for daughters of Ex- – Servicemen, now termed “Kalyana Kanuka.” – Monthly assistance for 100% disabled soldiers and financial support for special children of Ex-Servicemen.

Improved reimbursement for hostel fees and funeral grants, reimbursement for the purchase of computers for children, financial assistance for organ transplants at ECHSempanelled hospitals.

Cash incentives for medalwinning Ex-Servicemen and their children in sports events, funds sanctioned for the renovation of Sainik Bhavans in Karimnagar and Warangal, establishment of a helpline staffed by Ex-Servicemen or their widows, Statewide awareness camps for welfare schemes.

Governor Varma stressed the importance of supporting ex-servicemen and their families, acknowledging their sacrifices for the nation.

He urged timely identification and assistance for those in need and praised Telangana for pioneering innovative welfare schemes and efficient fund disbursement through digital means.

The Governor expressed heartfelt gratitude to all contributors, notably Telangana government employees and SBI, and called upon citizens and corporates to donate generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.