Govt taking steps to digitize health profile of every individual in Telangana: Revanth

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government is taking decisive steps to digitize the health profile of every individual in Telangana.

26 September 2024
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government is taking decisive steps to digitize the health profile of every individual in Telangana.

Speaking at a programme after inaugurating the Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Center at Vidya Nagar here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the State government has prioritized education and health as its main agenda and steps are being taken that no citizen is left without the necessary medical support, particularly in the face of daunting health challenges.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by many people due to the cancer epidemic, the Chief Minister remarked, “Countless individuals are grappling with the trials and tribulations brought on by this formidable disease. The burden of cancer treatment weighs heavily on the shoulders of the economically disadvantaged,”.

He underscored the imperative need to ensure that cancer medical services are available to all citizens of the state, highlighting a collective responsibility to address this pressing health crisis.

Whenever individuals seek hospital care, they often find themselves in a situation where preliminary examinations are a necessity. Due to the absence of health records, the people are forced to pay huge money for basic diagnostic tests in hospitals. To alleviate this issue, the State government has decided to  digitize the health profile of every citizen in Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.            

The Chief Minister also appreciated the Durgabai Deshmukh hospital’s efforts in providing healthcare to the underprivileged people and assured that the proposals brought to their attention by the hospital management would be diligently implemented, thereby reinforcing the commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the city.

