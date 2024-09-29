Telangana

Govt to Expand Healthcare System with New Hospitals in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Telangana government will be building more hospitals to strengthen the state's healthcare system, with a focus on improving women’s health and welfare.

Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2024 - 21:38
Govt to Expand Healthcare System with New Hospitals in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Telangana government will be building more hospitals to strengthen the state’s healthcare system, with a focus on improving women’s health and welfare.

Speaking at the “Pink Power Run 2024” event held at Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to women’s healthcare, stressing that efforts are underway to further enhance medical facilities across the state.

“I firmly believe that women’s health is the cornerstone of family and community prosperity,” Revanth Reddy said, urging people to join forces in building a healthier and empowered future for women in Telangana.

Earlier in the event, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha flagged off the Pink Power Run 2024, which aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer. The marathon, organized by the Sudhareddy Foundation, featured 3K, 5K, and 10K runs and aimed to set a Guinness World Record. Around 5,000 participants took part in the event.

