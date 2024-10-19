Govt to Implement Rythu Bharosa from Next Agricultural Season

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageshwar Rao announced that the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be implemented from the upcoming agricultural season, following the submission of the Cabinet Sub Committee’s report.

Addressing the media at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday, the Minister discussed various agricultural issues, including farmer insurance, loan waivers, the minimum support price (MSP) for crops like paddy and cotton, and other matters concerning farmers.

The Minister stated that, under the direction of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, farmers will receive Rs.7,500 per acre in support from the next crop season. Additionally, families with loans exceeding Rs.2 lakhs will have funds deposited into their bank accounts by December. For those with loans above Rs.2 lakhs and pending verification, the amount will be released soon to ensure eligible farmers receive the promised support.

Minister Tummala also announced that Rs.10,000 per acre would be provided as compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to natural calamities.

“Despite financial constraints, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to waiving farm loans, as promised by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Recalling the past, the Minister highlighted that during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure, a nationwide loan waiver of Rs.70,000 crores was implemented, and the Congress government had continued such efforts in Telangana.

He criticized the previous administration for failing to fully deliver on loan waiver promises, which only covered a fraction of the farmers.

“Under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the State government has waived all loans taken by farmers over the last five years. Based on data provided by banks, around 42 lakh accounts and 24 lakh families are eligible for the loan waiver, amounting to Rs.31,000 crores. The State government has already deposited Rs.18,000 crores into the accounts of farmers with loans up to Rs.2 lakhs,” Tummala disclosed.

The Minister further stated that the crop insurance scheme would also be implemented from the next season.

Rythu Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy, TG Seeds Chairman Anvesh Reddy, Agriculture Director Gopi, and farmer leaders Saranpalli Malla Reddy, Pashya Padma, Nallamala Venkateswararao, and others were present.