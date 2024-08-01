Govt to implement SC categorization in current job notifications: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the State government will take appropriate measures to implement reservation for Madiga and Mala sub-castes in the current job notifications and will promulgate ordinance, if necessary, in this direction.

Speaking on the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Scheduled Caste categorization in the Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that his government would take a decision to the categorization of SCs into A, B, C, D groups in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict and implement them in the ongoing job notifications.

He said that Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha had sent an Advocate General to the Supreme Court on December 23, 2023, and made a lot of effort to provide the better arguments with legal experts in the court.

“Now, the efforts made by the Telangana government paid off and the judgment came in favour of the categorisation,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous BRS government had suspended Congress MLA Sampath Kumar from the House for moving adjournment motion on SC categorization in the Assembly.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Supreme Court Constitutional Bench for giving a judgement in favour of the long pending categorization of Scheduled Castes.