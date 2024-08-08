Govt withdraws The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014

New Delhi: The government on Thursday withdrew the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill 2014, which sought to provide for a mechanism for the eviction of unauthorised occupants from waqf properties, in Rajya Sabha.

The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on February 18, 2014 by erstwhile minority affairs minister K Rahman Khan.

It was referred to the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on March 5, 2014.

Assets dedicated for religious or charitable purposes are referred as Waqf properties.

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju sought the leave of the House to withdraw the bill and the withdrawal was approved by voice vote in Rajya Sabha by the members.

CPI (M) MP John Brittas and IUML MP Abdul Wahab opposed the withdrawal of the bill in the Upper House.

Explaining about his stand, Brittas said the bill was introduced in Rajaya Sabha precisely because it was intended to free the properties of Waqf properties.

The objectives of the bill are model objective which should be adhered to, he pointed out, and added that this government deliberately delayed getting confirmation of the House and the Parliament.

He stated that this bill is being withdrawn precisely to bring another bill to encroach upon Waqf properties, (with) diametrically opposite intention.

“The intention of the government is suspect. They want to create polarisation in the society. They want to polarise the Indian people. They want to play politics,” he alleged.

He opined that the government has no business to get into Waqf properties and the new bill which has been circulated is against the spirit of this Waqf properties.

He alleged that the government is diluting the Waqf Act and trying to bring non-Muslims into Waqf governing.

“I would urge the government that at a time when we have so much examples coming from neighbouring countries, we should be striving to ensure the social fabric of this country remains intact,” he said.

About withdrawal of the bill, Wahab said, “We fear that you have some plans behind. That plan came open when our minister circulated the (new) bill.

He said the intention of the (new) bill is not good and urged the government to reconsider it.

“Don’t give all the powers to IAS officer (to decide on Waqf properties),” he added.

Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced The Boilers Bill, 2024 to provide for the regulation of boilers, safety of life and property of persons from the danger of explosions of steam-boilers and for uniformity in registration and inspection during manufacturing, erection and use of boilers in the country.