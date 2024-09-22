BusinessHyderabad

Grand Curtain Raiser for Sitara: A Women's Exhibition – Gold & Fashion Expo 2024

The much-anticipated Sitara: A Women’s Exhibition - Gold & Fashion Expo is set to take place on October 4th and 5th, 2024, at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Sitara: A Women’s Exhibition – Gold & Fashion Expo is set to take place on October 4th and 5th, 2024, at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills. The event will be held from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM each day, featuring an impressive lineup of top-notch jewellers, fashion designers, and lifestyle brands.

This luxury-based exhibition aims to captivate the jewellery, fashion, and lifestyle enthusiasts of Hyderabad with its stunning array of artistic jewellery and fashionable attire. Attendees will include well-known personalities such as actress Sravanti Chokarapu, Nayani Pavani, and Siri Papa, along with numerous fashion lovers and models.

The organizers, including M.D. Kalanikethan’s Mr. Leela Kumar, Mrs. Swetha Chowdhary, and Mr. Vishnu Duth, emphasized the exhibition’s role as more than just a marketplace. “Sitara Women’s Exhibition is a grand array of opportunities showcasing jewellery, fashion, and surprises for aficionados. It will scintillate Hyderabad with glitter, jewellery, style, and more,” they stated.

The expo promises to be an extravagant showcase, featuring a rich variety of products ranging from enchanting jewellery and opulent designer fashion ensembles to customized haute couture and exclusive lifestyle accessories. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with unique vibes and unforgettable experiences.

Sitara: A Women’s Exhibition – Gold & Fashion Expo is poised to redefine style and fun in Hyderabad, creating a captivating space for jewellery lovers and style aficionados alike. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of luxury and creativity on October 4th and 5th, 2024.

