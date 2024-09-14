Grand Launch of HILIFE JEWELS: The Most Premium Jewellery Exhibition

Hyderabad

Get ready for a dazzling experience at the grand launch of HILIFE JEWELS, the nation’s most premium jewellery exhibition, taking place from September 14th to 16th, 2024 at the HICC Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Mohammed Yousuf
Hyderabad: Get ready for a dazzling experience at the grand launch of HILIFE JEWELS, the nation’s most premium jewellery exhibition, taking place from September 14th to 16th, 2024 at the HICC Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

HILIFE JEWELS will showcase over 100 top jewellery brands and renowned designers from across India, presenting exquisite and magnificent jewellery masterpieces all under one roof. The event promises to be a spectacular display of luxury, glamour, and artistry.

The grand launch will be graced by notable personalities including actress Tejaswi Madivada and actress Nayani Pavani, who will join jewellery enthusiasts in celebrating this premier event.

Aby P Dominic, MD & CEO of Hilife Exhibitions, stated, “HILIFE Exhibition is the largest and most premium exhibition brand for fashion, lifestyle, and luxury in the nation. We have expanded our reach internationally, with exhibitions in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Dubai, South Africa, Singapore, the UK, the USA, and more. This year, the Hyderabad edition of HILIFE JEWELS marks its 4th edition and continues to be a top platform for showcasing exquisite jewellery.”

Don’t miss this exceptional event that brings together the best of the jewellery industry in one place. Witness the grandeur of HILIFE JEWELS and experience the finest in jewellery craftsmanship.

Event Details:

  • Dates: September 14, 15, 16, 2024
  • Venue: HICC Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad

For more information, visit the official website or contact the event organizers.

