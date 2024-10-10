Grand Trailer Launch of Tollywood Movie Daas Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of the Tollywood film Daas, written and directed by Manzoor, was launched in a grand event in Hyderabad on Thursday. The film, which is set for a November release, showcases a young man’s journey as he navigates the complexities of love and commercial relationships.

The trailer launch was attended by actor Uday Rajveer Singh, actresses Aisha, Diwanshi, and Shayana, along with director Manzoor, producer Ahmed, and music director Shantanu Gupta. The event also featured a special interaction with the movie’s team, which comprises young graduates from the Fine Arts College, all passionate about filmmaking.

Daas tells the story of a protagonist caught between true love and a commercial relationship, taking the audience on an emotional roller coaster as he grapples with difficult choices. The performances by Uday Rajveer Singh and the leading actresses are expected to bring the characters’ emotional depth to life.

The film’s music, composed by Shantanu Gupta, will be released under the MRT Music label, with lyrics penned by Gowri Vandana Mam. The trailer has already generated buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

The young crew behind Daas shared insights about their creative process during the event, highlighting their collective passion for cinema and how they worked together to bring the film to life.