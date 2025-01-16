Groundbreaking Surgery at Little Stars & SHE Hospital Rescues Baby’s Life

Hyderabad: A team of specialists at Little Stars & SHE Women and Children’s Hospital, located on Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, successfully treated a newborn suffering from a rare and life-threatening congenital condition. The infant, Syed Osman Hussain, born without a diaphragm, had vital organs such as the liver, spleen, stomach, kidneys, and intestines displaced into the chest cavity, leading to severe complications. This groundbreaking procedure was performed using minimally invasive keyhole surgery, avoiding the risks associated with traditional open surgery.

A Rare and Challenging Case

The condition was identified before 20 weeks of gestation during a routine prenatal examination. The parents, Syed Hyder Hussain Naser and Ayesha, a couple from Saudi Arabia, traveled to Hyderabad seeking specialized care. Initial tests conducted at another hospital revealed a large 3x3cm Bochdalek defect, causing severe complications like pulmonary hypertension (PPHN) and lung hypoplasia due to displaced abdominal organs.

Upon evaluation at Little Stars & SHE Women and Children’s Hospital, the team meticulously planned the delivery and surgical intervention. Speaking at a press briefing, Senior Neonatologist Dr. Satish Ghanta explained, “The herniation of abdominal organs into the chest cavity is a rare and critical condition, often fatal without timely surgical intervention. The pressure on the lungs caused severe respiratory distress. After stabilizing the baby’s lung function, surgery was performed on the fourth day after birth.”

Advanced Keyhole Surgery

The life-saving surgery, conducted using thoracoscopy, involved repositioning the displaced organs back into the abdominal cavity. A synthetic diaphragm, made from Prolene Mesh, was grafted to cover the defect and prevent future displacement.

“This minimally invasive approach significantly reduces blood loss, speeds up recovery, and ensures a safer outcome,” said Dr. Ghanta. “Such complex surgeries require extreme precision and highlight the advancements in pediatric surgical care.”

Grateful Parents

The baby’s father, Syed Hyder Hussain Naser, expressed heartfelt gratitude:

“We were shattered when we learned about our baby’s condition. After seeking help from various sources, we finally found Little Stars & SHE Women and Children’s Hospital. The doctors performed the surgery using only three small incisions and saved our baby’s life. We are deeply thankful for their expertise and compassionate care.”

A Milestone in Pediatric Care

The successful treatment underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge medical solutions for complex pediatric conditions. The case is a testament to the capabilities of advanced neonatal care and surgical excellence in Hyderabad.

This achievement not only saved a precious life but also provides hope to families worldwide facing similar challenges, showcasing Hyderabad as a center for advanced pediatric medical care.