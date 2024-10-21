Group-1 Mains Exams Begin Amidst Protests in Telangana; Supreme Court Verdict Upholds Examination Schedule

Hyderabad: Amidst much tension, the Group-1 exams have finally started across Telangana. The exam started exactly at 2 pm. Candidates were allowed to enter the examination center after 1.30 hrs.

Candidates demanding cancellation of JEO 29 and postponement of mains exams have been calling Hyderabad city with protests, agitations and sit-ins for a few days. They took to the road saying they were being treated unfairly.

Leaders of BRS and BJP parties also supported them and participated in direct protests. Amidst lathi charges, arrests and court cases, the Telangana government finally gave its thumbs up to conduct the exams.

The Congress government got relief as the High Court and the Supreme Court also ruled that the exams cannot be canceled at the last minute.

In this background, the Group-1 Mains examinations have started as per the schedule announced earlier by TGPSC.Telangana Public Service Commission has completed all the arrangements for the conduct of Group-1 Mains Examination. Mains exams will be held from today till 27th of this month.

A total of 46 examination centers have been set up across the state for the candidates to write the examinations. While there are only 563 posts, 31,383 candidates will appear for the exam and test their luck. TGPSC has issued some guidelines to the candidates.

Candidates should not come with daily hall ticket. It has been clarified that they should bring the same hall ticket that they brought to the examination center on the first day for the rest of the days.

On the other hand, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud reacted to the Supreme Court’s verdict on Group-1 exams. He said that he welcomes the Supreme Court verdict. Mahesh Goud said that the Supreme Court verdict that Group-1 exams cannot be postponed is heartening. On this occasion,