Group-1 Mains Selection Controversy: BRS and BJP Accused of Misleading Unemployed Youth

Hyderabad: The BRS and BJP have raised concerns regarding alleged injustices in the selection process for the Group-1 Mains, specifically affecting SC, ST, BC, and Minority candidates.

These parties are accused of using unemployed youth as political tools to attack the Congress-led government, especially regarding Government Order No. 29. With 31,383 candidates eligible for the Mains, only 21,075 appeared for the exams.

According to the Service Commission, of those eligible, 54.19% were BCs, while 26.2% were SCs and STs, indicating that 81% of eligible candidates came from SC, ST, and BC communities.

The Congress party criticized BRS and BJP for spreading misinformation about the impact of G.O. 29 on underprivileged sections, questioning the accountability of both parties.

Charan Kaushik Yadav, PCC General Secretary, emphasized that the Congress government remains committed to protecting the rights of SC, ST, and BC communities, urging BRS and BJP to issue apologies for inciting unwarranted fears among the unemployed.