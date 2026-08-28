Growing Support for Konda Surekha as BC Leaders Oppose Any Move to Remove Her from Telangana Cabinet

Hyderabad: Support for Telangana Minister Konda Surekha is growing, with leaders from the Backward Classes (BC) community expressing strong opposition to any alleged move to remove her from the state Cabinet.

BC leaders have reportedly voiced anger over what they described as a conspiracy by certain Congress high command leaders against Konda Surekha. They warned that any attempt to remove her from the Cabinet could trigger strong opposition from the BC community.

The issue was raised during a felicitation meeting organised for Padmashali sarpanches at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad. At the meeting, BC leaders passed a resolution expressing their support for Konda Surekha.

According to the leaders, the resolution was adopted on behalf of 5,035 sarpanches across Telangana, signalling widespread support for the minister.

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The BC leaders emphasised that Konda Surekha represents an important voice for the Backward Classes and cautioned against any move that could weaken BC representation in the Telangana Cabinet.

They also called on the Congress leadership to take note of the sentiments expressed by the BC community and ensure that no action is taken against Konda Surekha.

The development has added a new dimension to the ongoing political discussions surrounding the Telangana Cabinet, with BC leaders making their support for Konda Surekha clear.