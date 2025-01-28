Gujarat Man Duped of Rs 13 Lakh in Sophisticated ‘Digital Custody’ Cybercrime Scam

In a shocking case of cybercrime, a man from Jamnagar, Gujarat, was held in what is being described as a “digital custody” for 13 hours, during which he was coerced into paying a massive Rs 13 lakh.

The victim, identified as Mehul Ramakantbhai Panji, was tricked into this elaborate scam by cybercriminals posing as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Mumbai Crime Branch.

The Digital Custody Scam Explained

The scam began when Panji received a call from individuals pretending to be law enforcement officers. The criminals falsely linked him to a fabricated drug-related NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case, threatening him with life imprisonment unless he paid the demanded amount.

The entire ordeal lasted for 13 continuous hours, during which the victim was digitally manipulated into transferring the funds, under intense pressure and fear.

Despite numerous public advisories warning citizens to remain cautious against such online frauds, these cybercriminals continue to exploit vulnerable individuals.

The scam relies heavily on sophisticated tactics to trick victims, with perpetrators often posing as government officials to instill fear and urgency, thereby coercing victims into compliance.

Authorities Take Action

Local police in Jamnagar have launched an investigation into the fraud, emphasizing that the police or any other official agency would never conduct a “digital arrest” in real life.

They have also urged citizens to report any suspicious calls or messages immediately to avoid further victimization. Authorities are working diligently to track down the perpetrators behind the scam.

In a broader context, digital arrest frauds have been on the rise across India, with Gujarat alone reporting 55 such cases between January and October 2024, leading to financial losses of approximately Rs 13 crore.

The first quarter of 2024 saw a staggering Rs 120.3 crore lost to such scams nationwide, with 7.4 lakh complaints registered in just the first few months of the year.

Growing Concern Over Digital Arrest Scams

Digital arrest frauds represent a growing concern in the country. This cybercrime involves criminals using social media and online platforms to gather sensitive information about their victims.

They then threaten to release personal data or photos or claim to have incriminating evidence, thus extorting money. Posing as high-ranking officials such as CBI or IPS officers, these cybercriminals prey on fear, manipulating their victims into handing over large sums of money.

Notable Cases and Government Response

The digital arrest scam has targeted several high-profile individuals. In one such incident, a doctor from Ahmedabad lost nearly Rs 4 crore after being duped by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials. Another victim, a 72-year-old man from Vadodara, was defrauded of approximately Rs 1.59 crore.

In response to the increasing number of these frauds, the Indian government has ramped up efforts to combat cybercrime. As of November 2024, more than 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1.32 lakh IMEIs (International Mobile Equipment Identities) have been blocked to curtail fraudulent activities.

Also Read | Ex-RTO Constable Arrested in Bhopal in Disproportionate Assets Case

Additionally, a system has been implemented to block international spoofed calls, a common tactic used in digital arrest frauds to mimic Indian phone numbers.