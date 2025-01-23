Gul Panag Describes Her Role in ‘Paatal Lok’ as the Emotional Anchor for Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Mumbai: Actress Gul Panag, who plays the wife of the lead character, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, in the popular streaming show Paatal Lok, has opened up about her character’s role as the emotional anchor in the life of Hathiram.

Character Evolution in the Second Season

As the second season of Paatal Lok receives rave reviews, Gul Panag reflected on the evolution of her character, Renu, and how her role contributes to the overall narrative. Nearly five years after the first season, the show has continued to push creative boundaries, offering deeper storytelling, stunning cinematography, and richer character development in its second installment.

Speaking about her role, Gul said, “Renu is the emotional anchor for Hathiram. Both seasons capture the peace and security of Hathiram’s family, and I tried to preserve that sense of safety in the second season. However, with five years having passed, it was important to reflect changes in their relationship.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Identified as Bangladeshi National, Police Uncover Key Evidence

Their son is now away at college, which significantly alters the family dynamics. The challenge was to show the natural progression of their relationship with time.”

Bringing Renu’s Evolution to Life

Gul emphasized the importance of staying true to her character’s growth while retaining the essence of her personality. “As actors, Jaideep (Ahlawat) and I were aligning with the director’s vision. It was crucial to be on the same page as the director,” she added.

The actress also shared insights into her collaboration with director Avinash Arun Dhaware. “Avinash and I had extensive discussions about Renu’s character during the first season. We explored her aspirations, her traits, and even her efforts to speak English fluently despite her lack of confidence. The groundwork we laid in season one became the foundation for her evolution in season two. Renu is now more independent and evolved, but still retains her core personality,” Gul explained.

About Paatal Lok Season 2

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and written and created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok season 2 is produced under Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films. The show is currently available to stream on Prime Video.