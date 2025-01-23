Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Identified as Bangladeshi National, Police Uncover Key Evidence

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan‘s recent stabbing incident, the Mumbai Police have discovered crucial evidence regarding the attacker’s identity and nationality.

On Friday, the police obtained a key document that confirms the accused, Mohammad Shahzad, is a Bangladeshi national. The document includes Shahzad’s Bangladeshi ID and driving license, which lists his full name as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad. It also reveals his father’s name as Mohammad Ruhul Amin, and indicates that he is a 30-year-old citizen of Bangladesh.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Reveals Her Go-To Comfort Food for Healing

Attack Details

Shahzad, who had entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence with the apparent intent to steal, turned violent when confronted by the actor. The situation escalated into a bloody attack, resulting in multiple stab wounds to the actor. Following the attack on January 16, Shahzad fled the scene but was arrested on January 19 from Thane in the early hours.

Accused’s Altered Identity

In earlier statements, the Mumbai Police had disclosed that the attacker, after entering India illegally, had assumed the name Vijay Das. He arrived in Mumbai about six months ago and was living under this false identity.

Actor’s Condition

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra locality, underwent two surgeries at Lilavati Hospital for the stab wounds. Despite the attack, Khan’s condition is now stable.

Father of the Attacker Speaks Out

In a recent development, Mohammad Shahzad’s father opened up about his son’s actions. He shared that his son had left Bangladesh in April this year, seeking better job opportunities, feeling uncertain about his future in his village.

Ongoing Investigation

The police have questioned more than 50 people in connection with the case, and have set up 35 investigation teams to assist in the search for further details surrounding the attack.