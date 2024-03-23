Gurugram: Elvish Yadav gets bail in Delhi-based YouTuber’s assault case

Gurugram: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was granted bail by a Gurugram court in connection with an assault case involving YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police took Elvish Yadav to the Gurugram court where Gurugram Police took him into custody.

Yadav was then produced by the Gurugam Police in the court of Duty Magistrate Akshay Kumar around 1.30 p.m. on Saturday.

While confirming the development, SHO (station house officer) of Sector-53 Police Station, Rajender Kumar told IANS that “Yadav has been released on bail by a court of duty magistrate. He was produced before the court around 1.30 p.m. on Saturday and after furnishing his bail bond by his lawyers, he was granted bail.”

Gurugram Police also recorded Yadav’s statement in the assault case of YouTuber Sagar Thakur. After recording the statement, he was produced in court, where the court granted bail to Elvish.

The SHO earlier had said that Elvish was issued a notice to appear in the assault case on March 18. However, Elvish had already been taken into custody by Noida Police, so no communication was received.

The police had also applied for Yadav’s production warrant in the Gurugram Court, where Yadav’s appearance was fixed on March 27 but before this, he was granted bail by a Noida Court.

However, after the entire controversy, the agreement between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern also came to light. It was reported that Elvish had apologised to Maxtern. Later, Elvish shared a photo with Maxtern on his social media account and wrote, “Brotherhood on top”.

The incident occurred in a shop at a shopping mall in the Sector 53 area on March 8.

On March 8, a video went viral showing Elvish Yadav physically assaulting a Delhi-based content creator.

Following this, an FIR was registered against Elvish and others under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sector 53 police station.