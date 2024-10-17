Gym owner murder: Second shooter arrested after encounter in Mathura

New Delhi: In a joint operation, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police arrested a sharpshooter, wanted for the murder of a gym owner in the national capital, following a brief encounter in Mathura in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Yogesh alias Raju, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, works for Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs, according to police.

Raju’s associate Madhur alias Ayaan was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on October 12.

Raju and Madhur allegedly shot dead 35-year-old Nadir Shah outside his gym in Delhi’s Greater Kailash 1 on September 12.

A Delhi Police Special Cell team received a tip-off about Raju’s movement in Mathura and a trap was laid along with the local police. He was seen travelling on a motorcycle on the Agra-Mathura Highway service road near Baad railway station around 4 am, an officer said.

“On seeing the police team, Raju opened fire. He fired three rounds while the police team fired two in self-defence,” he said.

Raju sustained a gunshot injury in his left leg and has been admitted to the hospital, he added.

A .32 bore pistol with seven live cartridges, three empty shells and a motorcycle without a number plate were recovered from the spot, police said.