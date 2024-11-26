Haj 2025 Update: More Than 13 Thousand Waiting List Pilgrims to Embark on Journey

Pan India

Under the Haj policy, women who could not apply earlier due to valid reasons (such as lacking a passport) but whose Mahram (male guardians) have been selected are now allowed to apply for the 500 seats reserved under the Mahram category.

Syed Mubashir26 November 2024 - 19:58
New Delhi: The Haj Committee of India has selected 13,549 pilgrims from the waiting list for Haj 2025. Along with this, the Committee has announced the deadline for the second installment of Haj expenses for already selected pilgrims, as well as the dates for new applications under the Mahram quota.

According to a press release issued by the Haj Committee of India, these 13,549 pilgrims have been selected for the seats that became vacant due to cancellations by previously selected pilgrims or failure to deposit the advance amount. The newly selected pilgrims are required to pay the total Haj expenses amounting to ₹2,72,300, including the first and second installments, by December 16, 2024.

State-wise Details of Newly Selected Pilgrims:

  • Chhattisgarh: 135
  • Delhi: 625
  • Gujarat: 1,723
  • Haryana: 24
  • Karnataka: 2,074
  • Kerala: 1,711
  • Madhya Pradesh: 905
  • Maharashtra: 3,696
  • Tamil Nadu: 1,015
  • Telangana: 1,631
  • Uttarakhand: 10

For already selected pilgrims, the second installment of 1,42,000 must also be paid by December 16, 2024.

Mahram Quota Application for Women:

Under the Haj policy, women who could not apply earlier due to valid reasons (such as lacking a passport) but whose Mahram (male guardians) have been selected are now allowed to apply for the 500 seats reserved under the Mahram category. These women, who meet the necessary criteria, can apply online through the Haj Committee of India’s website or the Haj Suvidha app by December 9, 2024.

For more details, visit the official website of the Haj Committee of India: www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

