Half Day School for Telangana Schools Starting from November 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced on Friday the implementation of a “Half Day School for Telangana Schools,” stating that all primary schools will operate on a half-day schedule starting November 6, with hours from 9 AM to 1 PM.

This directive applies to all government, local body, and aided primary schools. The teachers in these primary schools will be engaged in a caste survey that is expected to last approximately three weeks.

Half Day School for Telangana Schools Starting November 6

On November 6, all government, local body, and aided primary schools will implement this half-day operation. After providing midday meals, students will be allowed to return home. The services of 36,559 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and 3,414 headmasters from primary schools are being utilized for the caste survey, as stated in the issued memo.

Also Read: Telangana Government Declares Diwali Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Additionally, 6,256 staff from the MRSS, along with around 2,000 government, MPDO/ZPDO ministerial staff, and clerical roles such as typists, record assistants, junior assistants, and senior assistants from aided schools will also be part of the survey.

The Department of Education will deploy 50,000 employees, including non-teaching staff from KGBVs and URS, accountants, ANMs, and PETs for door-to-door surveys. However, it has been noted that SGTs working in all upper primary and high schools are exempt from this survey and will continue their regular schedules.