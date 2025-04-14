Hamas Claims Killing and Injuring Israeli Soldiers in Rafah as Ceasefire Talks Continue

Gaza City: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has claimed responsibility for killing and injuring multiple Israeli soldiers in an attack on Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. According to a press statement released on Saturday, the fighters detonated a booby-trapped house targeting an Israeli special forces unit operating in the Abu al-Rus area, east of Rafah.

No Official Confirmation from Israel on Rafah Casualties

While Hamas did not specify the exact number of Israeli casualties, the Israeli army has not released an official response regarding the incident, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

Israeli Forces Continue Operations in Northern Gaza

Separately, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the 252nd Division continues military operations in northern Gaza. As part of the mission, Israeli troops uncovered a 1.2-kilometer-long tunnel, located 20 meters underground. The area also contained a weapons depot holding:

Around 20 improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

Anti-tank missile launchers

Additional combat equipment

During the operation, an Israeli drone reportedly spotted individuals placing an explosive device near the forces. The Israeli Air Force launched a strike, resulting in the deaths of the suspected attackers.

Hamas Open to Ceasefire Deal Under Conditions

In a separate development, Hamas announced its willingness to engage in a Gaza ceasefire agreement under specific terms. According to the group’s statement, any accepted proposal must include:

A permanent ceasefire

Complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza

An end to the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians

A comprehensive prisoner exchange deal

A Hamas delegation traveled to Cairo on Saturday after receiving an invitation from Egyptian authorities. The group is expected to meet with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to push forward ongoing negotiations aimed at halting the conflict.