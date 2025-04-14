6 killed, 13 injured in fresh US airstrikes on outskirts of Yemen’s capital

Sanaa: At least six people were killed and 13 others injured in a new wave of U.S. airstrikes on the western outskirts of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, according to an updated statement from Houthi-run health authorities. The strikes, which took place in the Bani Matar district, targeted a ceramic factory, with witnesses reporting the deafening roar of fighter jets before and after the assault, Xinhua News Agency reported.

US Launches 25 Airstrikes Across Northern Yemen

In addition to the attack near Sanaa, U.S. fighter jets carried out two more airstrikes in the Marib and Al-Jawf provinces. According to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, this brings the total number of U.S. airstrikes across northern Yemen in a single day to 25.

The renewed U.S. offensive comes as part of ongoing efforts to deter Houthi-led attacks on American and Israeli interests in the region.

Houthi Group Strikes Back: Claims Attacks on Israeli Military Targets

Hours before the U.S. airstrikes, the Houthi militia claimed responsibility for three aerial attacks on Israeli targets. These included the Sdot Micha military base, Ben Gurion International Airport, and an unnamed “vital target” in the Ashkelon region in southern Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a missile launched from Yemen was likely intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems before breaching its airspace.

Rising Tensions: Houthis Warn of Retaliation Against Ground Invasion

The latest developments mark a serious escalation in tensions between the Houthis and the United States. The U.S. military resumed airstrikes on March 15, 2025, targeting Houthi strongholds in response to the group’s sustained attacks on Western and Israeli targets.

Despite repeated bombings, the Houthi movement remains defiant. On Saturday, the group warned against any potential U.S.-led ground operation in Yemen, vowing to unleash “hell” in retaliation.

Reports Suggest Possible US-Backed Ground Campaign in Yemen

According to local Yemeni media, the U.S. may be planning to support Yemeni government forces in launching a ground offensive to retake Sanaa and other northern regions currently under Houthi control.

The Houthis, who seized large parts of northern Yemen during the civil war, began launching attacks on Israeli targets in November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict. The group has stated that it will only halt operations if Israel ends its war in Gaza and allows humanitarian aid to reach civilians in the besieged strip.

