Happy New Year 2025: President Murmu, PM Modi, and Leaders Extend Warm Greetings

New Delhi: As the nation steps into 2025, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other prominent leaders extended their heartfelt New Year wishes, inspiring hope and optimism for a brighter future.

The occasion was marked by widespread celebrations and messages emphasizing unity, progress, and well-being for all.

President Murmu Calls for a Brighter and Inclusive Future

President Droupadi Murmu took to social media platform X to wish the nation a joyful start to the year. Her message resonated with a vision of collective effort toward a sustainable and inclusive future.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together to create a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world,” she wrote.

Her message underscores the importance of unity and sustainability as key pillars for India’s growth in the global landscape.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Highlights Constitutional Milestone

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s New Year message highlighted the nation’s entry into the final quarter of the centenary of the Indian Constitution. He urged citizens to rededicate themselves to realizing the vision of the Constitution makers.

“Warm greetings to all citizens as we enter 2025 – a momentous juncture in our republic’s journey. This year marks our entry into the final quarter of our Constitution’s centenary. It is time for us to rededicate ourselves towards realizing the vision of our #Constitution makers while advancing towards #ViksitBharat in 2047. Let us move forward with determination, nurturing democratic values with a resolve to keep the nation first. Wishing all a happy and purposeful year,” he shared on X.

PM Modi’s Vision for Opportunity and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes for 2025 through a message on X, emphasizing opportunities, success, and health for all. His optimistic tone reflected his aspirations for a prosperous and harmonious year ahead.

“May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity,” wrote PM Modi.

The Prime Minister’s message aligns with his broader vision of empowering citizens and fostering national growth.

Celebrations Across India

The nation welcomed 2025 with vibrant celebrations across cities and towns. Devotees visited temples and other religious places, offering prayers for prosperity and happiness. Meanwhile, streets buzzed with jubilant crowds as people celebrated with friends and family.

Other Leaders Join in New Year Greetings

Several political leaders took to social media to convey their wishes:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati : She wished for a peaceful and prosperous life for all Indians. Writing in Hindi on X, she said, “Hearty congratulations to all Indians living in the country and across the world and their families for the New Year 2025 and many best wishes for a happy, peaceful, prosperous and prosperous life. May the struggle of all hardworking people be successful and make their lives happy and prosperous, I wish nature (almighty) for the same.”

: She wished for a peaceful and prosperous life for all Indians. Writing in Hindi on X, she said, “Hearty congratulations to all Indians living in the country and across the world and their families for the New Year 2025 and many best wishes for a happy, peaceful, prosperous and prosperous life. May the struggle of all hardworking people be successful and make their lives happy and prosperous, I wish nature (almighty) for the same.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh : Extending his greetings, Singh wished for happiness, prosperity, and good health. “Happy New Year to everyone! May this year be filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health,” he posted on X.

: Extending his greetings, Singh wished for happiness, prosperity, and good health. “Happy New Year to everyone! May this year be filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health,” he posted on X. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: Gadkari shared his message, wishing everyone a “joyful and prosperous 2025” and hoping for abundant joy and good health for all.

Also Read | New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad: Flyover Closures, Diversions, and Strict Checks

Looking Forward to a Promising 2025

As 2025 unfolds, the leadership’s collective message is a clarion call for unity, resilience, and progress. With aspirations for a developed India by 2047, the year brings renewed energy and commitment to achieving national goals.

From prayers to festivities, the spirit of hope and togetherness marked the nation’s celebration of the New Year, setting the tone for a transformative journey ahead.