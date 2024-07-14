Harbhajan Shares Unique Video of ‘Tauba Tauba’ Dance After India Defeat Pakistan in WCL Final: Video

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who participated in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024, shared a unique video from the India Champions’ dressing room after their triumphant victory over Pakistan Champions. India clinched the title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the marquee event.

The video, shared by Harbhajan on social media, features teammates Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina dancing to the trending song ‘Tauba Tauba’ by Karan Aujla. The hilarious clip, where the cricketers humorously pretend to suffer from severe joint pain, quickly went viral.

In the WCL 2024 final, Pakistan opted to bat first. Sharjeel Khan started aggressively but fell to Anureet Singh in the second over. Sohaib Maqsood hit the first six of the innings in the fourth over but was caught by Rahul Shukla.

Kamran Akmal provided some stability with three fours in an over off Pawan Negi, leaving Pakistan at 55/2 after the powerplay. Despite a strong start, Pakistan struggled with Younis Khan and Shoaib Malik finding it hard to hit boundaries.

Irfan Pathan dismissed Younis with a brilliant delivery, while Misbah-ul-Haq pulled his hamstring and retired hurt after some late resistance. Sohail Tanvir’s quick 19 off nine balls helped Pakistan reach 156/6.

In response, Ambati Rayudu gave India a solid start, hitting Aamer Yamin for a four and a six. However, Yamin struck twice in his second over, dismissing Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina, slowing down the run rate. Rayudu reached his half-century off 29 balls but was soon dismissed by Saeed Ajmal.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann scored 34 from 33 balls before being dismissed by Shoaib Malik. Yusuf Pathan then came in and eased the pressure with a series of big hits, including a crucial six off Wahab Riaz.

Despite Yuvraj Singh struggling to find the boundary, Yusuf’s aggressive play helped India chase down the target. Irfan Pathan sealed the win with a boundary in the final over, with Yuvraj remaining unbeaten on 15 off 22 balls.

The India Champions celebrated their victory with enthusiasm, and Harbhajan Singh’s video added a touch of humor to their triumphant moment.