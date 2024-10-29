Harish Rao Criticizes Congress for Imposing Section 144 Amid Festive Season, Calls it “Public Harassment”

Hyderabad: Senior BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao came down heavily on the State government’s decision to impose Section 144 in Hyderabad amid the festive and wedding season.

He said the Congress administration under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was reviving “Razakar-style” governance by curtailing public gatherings and celebrations, terming it public harassment rather than delivering people’s governance.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan Harish Rao questioned the decision’s timing and logic. “How can they restrict the people to gather and celebrate during festivals, marriages, and family events?” he asked, adding that the Congress government had done nothing for anyone in the State since it came to power 11 months ago.

The senior MLA said Revanth Reddy’s “evil face” was exposed in recent months, with an “abusive” and “authoritarian” style, by indulging in arm-twisting measures against those questioning him and implementing attention diversion tactics.

He said Revanth Reddy had no vision or control over the administration, due to which everyone was suffering.People’s right to protest is being stifled.

This is not governance, it is harassment,” he said, citing incidents of demolition of homes without due process, dismissal of government employees seeking justice, and targeting of Opposition leaders’ families.

Harish Rao said the Congress government had not only failed to fulfill its promises but also neglected ongoing development and welfare programmes initiated by the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao administration.

“Farmers are struggling to sustain cultivation or secure Minimum Support Prices for their crops,” he said, ridiculing the Cabinet for taking credit for a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike that the previous BRS administration had already cleared before the elections.

We stand against the Congress’s corrupt practices and its harassment of the vulnerable. Instead of fixing their missteps, they are targeting our leaders including our working president KT Rama Rao and their families,” he said.