Harish Rao Criticizes State Government Over Lack of Farmer Support

Hyderabad: BRS party leader Harish Rao has criticized the state government for remaining silent on the issue of crop investment assistance for farmers despite the onset of the monsoon season. He demanded that ₹7,500 per acre be provided immediately to farmers before the sowing season begins.

In Siddipet district, Harish Rao participated in the harvest of the first crop of oil palm at Akkanapalli in Nangunur mandal, responding to a request from farmer Nagender. During the event, Rao emphasized the need for the government to provide ₹4,200 per year to farmers for crop maintenance.

Rao highlighted the farmers’ reluctance to grow palm oil due to the lack of state government support. He urged the government to assure farmers of immediate financial assistance. Furthermore, he alleged that the government was failing to supply essential seeds such as raw bread, cumin, and jute. Rao contrasted this with the previous BRS administration, which ensured no shortages of fertilizers and seeds.

He also called on the current Congress government to grant a bonus of ₹500 for all crops and to promptly release funds allocated for farmers.