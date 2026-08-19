Harish Rao Questions House Arrest of BRS Leaders Ahead of Sanathnagar TIMS Hospital Visit

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has strongly criticised the Telangana government over the reported house arrest of several BRS leaders who were preparing to visit the TIMS Hospital in Sanathnagar.

Former ministers Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with BRS leader Manne Krishank, were reportedly placed under house arrest ahead of their planned visit to the hospital.

Harish Rao questioned why the government was preventing BRS leaders from visiting the facility, particularly when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had claimed credit for the construction of the Sanathnagar TIMS Hospital.

“Why are BRS leaders being placed under house arrest if Revanth Reddy claims that he built the TIMS Hospital?” Harish Rao asked.

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He alleged that the leaders were stopped from visiting the hospital because the government feared that shortcomings and alleged deficiencies in the facility would be exposed during their inspection.

Harish Rao accused the Chief Minister of making false claims about the hospital’s construction and questioned why BRS leaders were being prevented from visiting a public healthcare facility.

The incident has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS, with the latter demanding an explanation for the restrictions imposed on its leaders.