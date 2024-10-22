Harish Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Contradictory Claims on Musi River Redevelopment Project

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Harish Rao strongly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s contradictory remarks regarding the Musi River Musi River Redevelopment Project. He pointed out that on July 20, Revanth had announced a plan to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore over five years for Musi River redevelopment.

This was reiterated in the ‘Telangana Growth Story: The Road to a One Trillion Dollar Economy’ document, released by the CM on September 6, which clearly outlined a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh crore (approximately USD 18 billion) for the Musi Riverfront Redevelopment.

However, in a recent press conference, Revanth denied making such claims, prompting Harish to point to the inconsistency. “Even a chameleon would blush at such flip-flopping,” Harish said.

He criticised the Congressstyle governance of making tall claims without a Detailed Project Report (DPR), calling it an attempt to deceive the public and misuse public funds. “We will not allow the Musi Rejuvenation and Riverfront project to become a front for looting public money,” Harish said.