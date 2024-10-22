Harish Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Contradictory Claims on Musi River Redevelopment Project
BRS MLA Harish Rao strongly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s contradictory remarks regarding the Musi River Musi River Redevelopment Project. He pointed out that on July 20, Revanth had announced a plan to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore over five years for Musi River redevelopment.
This was reiterated in the ‘Telangana Growth Story: The Road to a One Trillion Dollar Economy’ document, released by the CM on September 6, which clearly outlined a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh crore (approximately USD 18 billion) for the Musi Riverfront Redevelopment.
However, in a recent press conference, Revanth denied making such claims, prompting Harish to point to the inconsistency. “Even a chameleon would blush at such flip-flopping,” Harish said.
He criticised the Congressstyle governance of making tall claims without a Detailed Project Report (DPR), calling it an attempt to deceive the public and misuse public funds. “We will not allow the Musi Rejuvenation and Riverfront project to become a front for looting public money,” Harish said.